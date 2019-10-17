Kwadwo Asamoah Named In 'Goal Ghana' African Team Of The Decade

Ghana ace, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Goal Ghana team of the decade.

The 29-year-old has been consistent during his days at Juventus before joining Inter Milan on a free transfer two seasons ago.

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Victor Enyeama is in post.

Tottenham Hotspurs and Ivory Coast defender, Serge Aurier, former Morocco and Al-Duhail's Medhi Amine El Mouttaqi Benatia and Kwadwo Asamoah makes the defense of the team.

Sadio Mane, Yaya Toure, Mikel Obi and Mohammed Salah makes the midfield.

The strikers are Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kwadwo Asamoah is expexted to sign a one year contract with Antonio Conte side.