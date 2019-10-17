ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
17.10.2019

CAF CC: Asante Kotoko In High Spirit Ahead Of San Pedro Clash

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kumasi Asante Kotoko have intensified training for their upcoming clash against Ivorian side San Pedro in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors were demoted to the second tier after losing to Etoile du Sahel on 3:2 aggregate.

The Ghana Premier League side will host the Ivorian side at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2019, before the return encounter in a week time.

The management have beefed up the technical team with the inclusion of Karela United coach, Johnson Smith.

