Kotoko Reappoint Akakpo Patron As Second Assistant Coach

Asante Kotoko have recalled coach Akakpo Patron to their technical team as the club's second assistant coach ahead of the new season, Footballghana.com can report.

The Porcupine Warriors have given the 45-year-old gaffer who was sacked weeks ago following the expiration of his contract a new deal.

Former Karela United coach Johnson Smith joined Kotoko last week as their new assistant coach after the exit of the former WAFA trainer.

Akakpo will be signing a new two-year deal with the Reds in the coming days after fruitful negotiations between both parties.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko are presently preparing for their CAF Confederation Cup final playoff game against Ivorian side San Pedro FC on October 27.