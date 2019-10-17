GFA Elections: Former Sports Minister Urges Delegates To Vote For Amanda Clinton

Mallam Yussif Issah, a former Youth and Sports Minister under J. A. Kuffour's administration has implored delegates to vote for Amanda Clinton in the upcoming Ghana Football Association presidential elections.

The legal practitioner is among the six candidates vying to replace Kwesi Nyantakyi as the country's football governing body head.

The former minister is not enthused with candidates who worked with Mr Nyantakyi and are contesting for the Ghana FA high seat.

According to him all those contesting with the exception of Amanda Clinton will owe the former CAF 1st vice president one and so delegates should discard them as they have nothing new to offer our football.

In an interview with Kumasi based Akoma FM, he says Amanda Clinton is the only person who cannot be manipulated since she owes no one favours in the murky football industry.

“The only person I would have wished to win is the lady [Amanda Clinton]," he said.

When queried why he will prefer the private legal practitioner this was his response.

“I see the lady as somebody who cannot be manipulated by whoever. I see her as somebody who does not owe anyone anything”

“No one can tell her you owe me one and we are brothers so you must not turn me down when I ask of favours from you,” he emphasized.

The Ghana FA presidential elections has been slated for October 25.