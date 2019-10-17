Boxer Patrick Day dies from fight injuries

Boxer Patrick Day died on Wednesday night four days after suffering a serious brain injury during his super welterweight bout with Charles Conwell. The 27-year-old American was stretchered away from the ring at Chicago's Wintrust Arena on Saturday night and underwent emergency surgery.

Day had been in a coma following the operation at Northwestern Memorial hospital and was surrounded by family and friends when he died.

"On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been

Day is at least the third boxer to die from injuries sustained in the ring this year. The Argentine boxer, Hugo Santillan, died in July following a bout in San Nicolas, just north of Buenos Aires.

Santillan's death came two days after hte Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev died from brain injuries suffered in a fight in Maryland.

Standards

In his statement on Wednesday, DiBella said he hoped Day's death would prompt US authorities to adopt tougher safety standards.

"It becomes very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this," DiBella said. "This is not a time where edicts or pronouncements are appropriate, or the answers are readily available. It is, however, a time for a call to action.

"While we don't have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate."