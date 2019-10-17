GFA Elections: My Association With Kwesi Nyantakyi Will Not Affect Me - Fred Pappoe

Mr Fred Pappoe, a Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, has rubbished reports that his association with former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi will affect his ambition of becoming the country's football governing body head.

The Accra Great Olympics director was the second in command from 2005 to 2011 under the auspices of Mr Nyantakyi.

Mr Pappoe played a key role in Ghana's qualification to the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup in Germany and South Africa respectively.

He was voted out out his Vice-Presidential role in 2011 and soon after, he left the GFA to focus on private business.

In an interview with Citi TV, Mr Pappoe reiterated that his working period at the GFA as Nyantakyi’s number two is not going to be a burden to his campaign to head the FA this year.

“I was with Kwesi Nyantakyi when Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe was the chairman of the GFA Management Committee and we represented the clubs on the Management Board per the structure that existed at the time.

"We also worked together on the GHALCA Executive Council and so, we had a relationship over a long period of time.

"However, I do not think that will bother me. My campaign is progressing as it should without his help. I think people should rather look at what I did for Ghana football when I was at the GFA between 2005 and 2015.”

In addition, they also supervised Ghana’s capture of the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup as well as the gold medal in the 2011 All Africa Games in Mozambique.

Pappoe, just like the 5 other candidates vying for the GFA Presidency, has been campaigning all over the country to get the votes of the 120 delegates who will vote on the 25th of October in the GFA Elections.