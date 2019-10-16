Karela United Names Prosper Nartey As New Head Coach

Dr. Prosper Nartey

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United has named Dr. Prosper Nartey as their new head coach to replaced Coach Johnson Smith who recently departed ways with the club.

Johnson Smith was the manager in charge when the Anyinase-based side secured qualification into the top-flight division a couple of seasons ago.

After building a formidable squad in the shortest possible time, he shockingly joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko last week to replace Akakpo Patron as the assistant coach for the Porcupine Warriors when they came knocking.

Management of Karela United has now gone in for Dr. Prosper Nartey who is a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast to handle the team as they continue preparations for the upcoming season.

According to information reaching Modernghana Sports, the deal has been finalized between the two parties, pending an official announcement that will likely come before the end of the week.