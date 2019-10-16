Osei Palmer Insists Kurt Okraku Is Not Ready For GFA Presidential Job

GFA presidential candidate George Afriyie

Ahead of the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections, George Afriyie has shared that even though Kurt Okraku has the quality to lead the new regime, he is not ready for the top job.

The two football administrators are qualified candidates that will be competing with four others when the presidential polls come around later this month. They are both facing competition from Lawyer Amanda Clinton, Fred Pappoe, Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah, and Nana Yaw Amponsah.

With less than 9 days for the football community to go to the polls, George Afriyie has indicated that Kurt Okraku must join his camp and understudy him because he is not yet ready for the GFA presidential position.

“Kurt Okraku must be patient and understudy us because he recently became an Executive Committee member. Just about two years and some months. He must be patient and learn from us”, the Okyeman Planners bankrollers said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He added, “He qualifies for the job but he must come and learn from me. I am the one who received him at the executive committee. He is my brother but it is not his time yet. When it’s his time everyone will support him”.

The election is expected to come off on Friday, October 25, 2019.