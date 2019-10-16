GFA Elections: Kurt Okraku Has No Requisite Experience To Be GFA President - George Afriyie

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful, George Afriyie has taken a swipe at Kurt Okraku citing he has no experience to lead Ghana football.

The Dreams FC Executive Chairman has been successfully vetted and is eligible to contest for the upcoming elections.

However, according to the Okyeman Planners owner, he was the person who introduced Mr Okraku to the Executive Committee of the then Ghana Football Association adding that he has to sit back and learn from him.

"Everybody have an idea to help Ghana football but they need a unifier," he told Asempa FM.

"Kurt Okraku has done well but he is not matured to be Ghana Football Association president. He [Kurt Okraku] should sit back, relax and learn; his time is not due.

“The delegates won’t votes for clueless people to come and lead our football. Some aspirants will not even get 10 votes if the elections are to be held today.

”I have looked through all the other manifestos by my opponents; I can say mine is the best," he added.

The Ghana FA presidential elections has been slated for October 25.