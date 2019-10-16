GFA Elections Cannot Be Held Without Wilfred Osei Palmer - Takyi Arhin

Takyi Arhin, a veteran football administrator has cautioned that the upcoming Ghana Football Association elections cannot be held without Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer.

The Tema Youth FC owner has been engaged in a tussle with the NC over his disqualification from the elections and he has been working hard to get that situation resolved.

The former Black Stars management member has sent petitions to CAF, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sports in order to get himself back into the race.

However, Takyi Arhin, popularly known as 'Thunder' in football circles in an interview with Kumasi-based Light FM has ordered the Normalization Committee to put Osei Palmer’s name on the ballot for the polls or else, the October 25 polls will not be held.

“Let me say this on record that Wilfred Osei will be on the ballot paper on the day of elections. If that does not happen, there will no elections that day.”

The Ghana FA presidential elections has been scheduled for October 25.