Emmanuel Ocran rejoins Ghana Camp Ahead Of CHAN Qualifier Against Burkina Faso

According to Sportsworldghana.com, Emmanuel Ocran has been recalled to join Black Stars B camp ahead of their 2020 crucial Chan qualifier second leg against Burkina Faso.

The talented winger who was part of the squad that played Burkina Faso in the first leg where the Black Stars lost 1-0, failed to make the squad that traveled to Senegal for the Wafu Championship because of late documentation but has quickly rejoined the team upon arrival for the epic clash in Ouagadougou on 22nd October, 2019.

Ocran trained with the team today in Accra after they returned to the country Monday night from the Wafu Championship.

Meanwhile, Karela United striker Diawisie Taylor will also rejoin his teammates in camp on Wednesday.