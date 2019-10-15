CAF CC: Kotoko Looking To Strengthen Squad Before Crucial Clash With FC San Pedro

Ghana Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko is looking to bring in new players to strengthen their squad before going up against FC San Pedro in the final playoff round to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the club started their continental campaign in the 2019/2020 season in the CAF Champions League.

Their aspiration of hoisting the flag of the West Africa Country was however cut short in the last round to the group stage when they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel.

They have subsequently dropped into the CAF Confederations Cup where they have been drawn against Ivorian side FC San Pedro. They need to win over the course of two legs to advance into the group stage of the second-tier inter-club competition.

In a bid to ensure that happens, Modernghana Sports understands that they are in talks with a couple of players to secure their services before going into the crucial game.

One of the players being poached is Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwah who has established himself as one of the best defenders on the local terrain.

It is understood that management of the Reds is in advanced talks with the handlers of the player and an agreement will likely be reached in the next couple of days.