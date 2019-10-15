'No Room For Maxwell Konadu At Kotoko' - Nana Kwasi Gyambibi

Personal assistant to Asante Kotoko Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Nana Kwasi Gyambibi has debunked reports that the club is in talks to hire former coach, Maxwell Konadu.

Following the appointment of Johnson Smith as the assistant coach of the club, reports emerged that the Porcupine Warriors are on the verge of appointing Maxwell Konadu as a replacement of head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen.

The Norwegian tactician's future has been left in doubt following his inability to qualify the club to the CAF Champions League group phase.

However, according to Coker, the club has not considered hiring the services of the Black Stars B Coach, adding that, the decision to sign Johnson Smith as the assistant coach is not influenced by the said report.

“There is no truth in the rumoured move for Maxwell Konadu.” Coker refutes.

“I think when it became a rumour that we were edging close to signing Johnson Smith, people also had the idea that the move was geared at hiring a new Coach for Johnson to be his Assistant which was never in our plan.

He continues: “Moreover, we weren’t considering who will be the Head Coach. We felt that the Assistant Coach area needed a beef up, and that is what we have done. We are hoping he works hard for the progress of Kotoko," he added.