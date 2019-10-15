Former Ashgold Coach Urges Asante Kotoko To Sack Coach Kjetil Zachariassen

Former AshantiGold gaffer, Svetislav Tanasijevic has called on the management of Asante Kotoko to part ways with head coach, Kjetil Zachariassen.

The 50-year-old has made the headlines for the wrong reason after reports emerged that he has been coaching with forged certificates.

The future of Zachariassen has been in doubt since the club's exit from the CAF Champions League.

He has also been accused of bribery allegation after he negotiated for a player to join the Porcupine Warriors.

However, Svetislav Tanasijevic, who has coached Brekum Chelsea and the Obuasi based side beleives that Zachariassen is not good enough to be at the club adding that he is selfish and greedy.

"That man is a very selfish man, he works in a very bad manner, he collected money from his players that's why all the clubs he has coached had sacked him within 5 to 7months, he is a fake man," he told Kumasi based Silva FM.

"Kotoko management must sack him (Kjetil Zachariassen) if they want to pass this game against Ivorian side, why did he left Yacouba at home against Etoile?.

"Yacouba with one leg should play, sack Zach because he doesn't know how to win an away game. If Kotoko wins at home it's no problem because they have their supporters around; allow Karela coach (Johnson Smith) to sit at the bench as a head coach against San Pedro or else it's very dangerous for Kotoko to pass this test.

"Johnson Smith is 100% better than Zacharia, he's a better man, he's a better person of Zacharia and also a better coach, he has seen more things in the game, he knows how to win an away games"

He also revealed how the Norwegian tactician ended up coaching Ashgold.

"Everybody in Ghana knows how he came to AshGold, he made one man begged 'Champion' to bring him to AshGold because at that time he had no club and 'Champion' (Dr Kwaku Frimpong) accepted because at that moment AshGold don't have a coach for one team."