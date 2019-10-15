ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.10.2019 Football News

Medeama SC Secure Partnership Deal With Thomas Partey's Club

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Medeama SC Secure Partnership Deal With Thomas Partey's Club
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC has secured a partnership deal with the Spanish lower-tier club Alcobendas Sport after a fruitful negotiation.

The Spanish side Alcobendas Sport which is owned by Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey have signed an agreement with the Tarkwa-based club.

According to reports, Medeama SC will be offered to offer practical support in youth coaching and player development from the Spanish side.

Already, Medeama SC young left-back Gideon Acquah is currently with Alcobendas Sport.

According to sources, four other Ghana Premier League clubs have reached an agreement with Alcobendas Sport over a partnership deal.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Report Telcos That Still Deduct CST Upfront – Gov’t
22 minutes ago

Aggrieved Gold Coast Fund Management Customers’ Protest Toda...
22 minutes ago

body-container-line