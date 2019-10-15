Medeama SC Secure Partnership Deal With Thomas Partey's Club By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC has secured a partnership deal with the Spanish lower-tier club Alcobendas Sport after a fruitful negotiation.The Spanish side Alcobendas Sport which is owned by Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey have signed an agreement with the Tarkwa-based club.According to reports, Medeama SC will be offered to offer practical support in youth coaching and player development from the Spanish side.Already, Medeama SC young left-back Gideon Acquah is currently with Alcobendas Sport.According to sources, four other Ghana Premier League clubs have reached an agreement with Alcobendas Sport over a partnership deal. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
