Crucial 2010 FIFA World Cup Penalty Miss Against Uruguay Still 'Hurts' Me - Asamoah Gyan Reveals

General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has reiterated that his 2010 FIFA World Cup crucial penalty miss still hurts him.

Ghana was on the verge of booking semi-finals berth but the former Sunderland attacker failed to score a late penalty kick awarded to the four-times African champions.

According to him, he wished there was another chance to retake the penalty he missed against Uruguay in the quarter-final stage at the 2010 FIFA World Cup staged in South Africa.

"In the 2010 World Cup, we were knocked out in the quarterfinals in controversial circumstances," Gyan told Outlookindia.com

"It was against Uruguay, and I missed a crucial match-winning penalty towards the end of extra time, after a Luis Suarez handball.

"The penalty miss is something that I will never forget. It's part of my life now. I am not the only player, who missed a crucial penalty.

"We could have become the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals. Sometimes when I am alone, I think about it and it still hurts.

"I feel, “Oh! Maybe we can play the penalty again so that I can redeem myself.” Life goes on, I need to forget about it and live my life," he added.

The 33-year-old has represented Ghana at FIFA World Cup on three occasions —2006,2010 and 2014— scoring six goals to become Africa all-time top scorer.

Currently, he plays for Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances.