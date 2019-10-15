Eluid Kipchoge - Greatest Marathoner To Run Under Two Hours

The greatest marathoner the world has ever seen! His name is Eluid Kipchoge. If you think it and work for it, you can achieve it. Nothing is #impossible! Thank you Eluid for inspiring us all to keep pushing.

1:59.40! Incredible pacesetters... team effort to make history happen.

Eliud Kipchoge Became the First Person in Recorded History to Run a Marathon in Under 2 Hours

On Saturday, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person in recorded history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than two hours.

The 34-year-old Kenyan runner clocked in at 1:59:40.2 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria.

The run, organized specifically for Kipchonge to break the two-hour marathon barrier, was organized by chemical company INEOS and featured an electric pacer car that shot a laser beam to mark the best position on the road.

A team of 41 professional runners also rotated running alongside him to set his pace.

1954 Roger Bannister breaks the 4-minute mile

1969 Neil Armstrong walks on the moon

2009 @UsainBolt runs 100m in 09.58

2019 @EliudKipchoge runs a sub-two-hour marathon#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited

“Today we went to the moon and came back to Earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world,” Kipchoge tweeted Saturday.

