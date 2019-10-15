Eluid Kipchoge - Greatest Marathoner To Run Under Two Hours
By Sammy Heywood Okine
2 HOURS AGO ATHLETICS
The greatest marathoner the world has ever seen! His name is Eluid Kipchoge. If you think it and work for it, you can achieve it. Nothing is #impossible! Thank you Eluid for inspiring us all to keep pushing.
1:59.40! Incredible pacesetters... team effort to make history happen.
Eliud Kipchoge Became the First Person in Recorded History to Run a Marathon in Under 2 Hours
On Saturday, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person in recorded history to run a 26.2-mile marathon in less than two hours.
The 34-year-old Kenyan runner clocked in at 1:59:40.2 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria.
The run, organized specifically for Kipchonge to break the two-hour marathon barrier, was organized by chemical company INEOS and featured an electric pacer car that shot a laser beam to mark the best position on the road.
A team of 41 professional runners also rotated running alongside him to set his pace.
1954 Roger Bannister breaks the 4-minute mile 1969 Neil Armstrong walks on the moon 2009 @UsainBolt runs 100m in 09.58 2019 @EliudKipchoge runs a sub-two-hour marathon#INEOS159 #NoHumanIsLimited
— INEOS 1:59 Challenge (@INEOS159) October 12, 2019
“Today we went to the moon and came back to Earth! I am at a loss for words for all the support I have received from all over the world,” Kipchoge tweeted Saturday.
— Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) October 12, 2019
