Ghana Shines In Rowing Competition

The two Rowing athletes participating in the African regatta and the Olympic qualifiers in Tunisia have secured two medals.

Leticia Kumaka won gold in the lightweight singles event and Adenyo Segbedre got bronze in the lightweight men’s event.

Ghana is on the verge of producing world-class Rowing athletes.

The Ghana Rowing Association has invested so much into these young athletes who are making the nation very proud on the international scene.

All they need at the moment is support from the government for more training camps , competitions and equipment to train more athletes.