GFA Elections: Full List of Voters From Division One League Clubs

The Normalization Committee has published the full list of delegates from the Division One League (DOL) clubs that will be voting in the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections.

The polls will see the electing of a new president as well as executives to lead the new regime of the football governing body when the Normalization Committee leaves office after November.

There are six candidates vying for the vacant presidential seat at the FA with the likes of George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Amanda Clinton, and George Ankamah Mensah all hoping to eventually win the elections.

All representatives from the Division One League clubs will vote in the Executive Council as well as the presidential election, all coming off this month.

Below is the full list of delegates from the DOL clubs expected to cast their votes in the GFA elections: