All Names Of Voters From Premier League Clubs For Upcoming GFA Congress
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
All 16 Ghana Premier League clubs have submitted the names of voters to represent them during the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress which will see to the electing of a new leader.
Following a successful adoption of the new statutes proposed by the Normalization Committee put together by FIFA and the government of Ghana, all is set for a second Extraordinary Congress to elect a new president to lead the new regime of the football governing body.
Just 10 days away from the historic polls, all the top-flight clubs have sent the names of persons who will be voting on their behalf to the Normalization Committee according to the regulations of the GFA.
The Extraordinary Congress has been slated for Friday, October 25, 2019, at the College of Physicians & Surgeons in Accra with the likes of George Afriyie, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah, and Nana Yaw Amponsah contesting for the vacant presidential seat at the FA.
Below is the list of Ghana Premier League clubs with their officials expected to vote on their behalf at the upcoming Electoral Congress:
Karela United:
Lawrence Saforo K. Kudjoe, Abena Buachiwaa Brigidi
Bechem United:
Nana Kwasi Darlyn, Kingsley Osei Bonsu
WAFA:
Emmanuel A. Adanse George Ofosu Hene Peprah
Berekum Chelsea:
Francis Adjei Yeboah, Obed Nana Nketiah
Asante Kotoko:
Nana Akwasi Gyambibi, George Amoako
Dreams FC:
Ameenu Shardow, Kurt E. S. Okraku
Wa All Stars:
Maxwell Terry Aidam Fred Kwesi Agbenyo
Liberty Professionals:
George Afriyie, Linda Ansong
Aduana Stars:
Atta Yeboah George Gyawu
Eleven Wonders:
Takyi Arhin, Meshack Asante Ameyaw
Medeama:
Moses Armah, Toni Aubynn
Ebusua Dwarfs:
Sam Nana Brew-Butler, Jonas Commey
Inter Allies:
William Klutse, Delali Eric Senaye
Hearts Of Oak:
Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei, Elvis Hesse Hemann
Elmina Sharks:
George Wiredu, Kelvin Aboagye Yeboah
Ashantigold:
Frederick Acheampong, Kwaku Frimpong