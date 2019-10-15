All Names Of Voters From Premier League Clubs For Upcoming GFA Congress

All 16 Ghana Premier League clubs have submitted the names of voters to represent them during the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress which will see to the electing of a new leader.

Following a successful adoption of the new statutes proposed by the Normalization Committee put together by FIFA and the government of Ghana, all is set for a second Extraordinary Congress to elect a new president to lead the new regime of the football governing body.

Just 10 days away from the historic polls, all the top-flight clubs have sent the names of persons who will be voting on their behalf to the Normalization Committee according to the regulations of the GFA.

The Extraordinary Congress has been slated for Friday, October 25, 2019, at the College of Physicians & Surgeons in Accra with the likes of George Afriyie, Lawyer Amanda Clinton, Kurt Okraku, Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah, and Nana Yaw Amponsah contesting for the vacant presidential seat at the FA.

Below is the list of Ghana Premier League clubs with their officials expected to vote on their behalf at the upcoming Electoral Congress:

Karela United:

Lawrence Saforo K. Kudjoe, Abena Buachiwaa Brigidi

Bechem United:

Nana Kwasi Darlyn, Kingsley Osei Bonsu

WAFA:

Emmanuel A. Adanse George Ofosu Hene Peprah

Berekum Chelsea:

Francis Adjei Yeboah, Obed Nana Nketiah

Asante Kotoko:

Nana Akwasi Gyambibi, George Amoako

Dreams FC:

Ameenu Shardow, Kurt E. S. Okraku

Wa All Stars:

Maxwell Terry Aidam Fred Kwesi Agbenyo

Liberty Professionals:

George Afriyie, Linda Ansong

Aduana Stars:

Atta Yeboah George Gyawu

Eleven Wonders:

Takyi Arhin, Meshack Asante Ameyaw

Medeama:

Moses Armah, Toni Aubynn

Ebusua Dwarfs:

Sam Nana Brew-Butler, Jonas Commey

Inter Allies:

William Klutse, Delali Eric Senaye

Hearts Of Oak:

Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei, Elvis Hesse Hemann

Elmina Sharks:

George Wiredu, Kelvin Aboagye Yeboah

Ashantigold:

Frederick Acheampong, Kwaku Frimpong