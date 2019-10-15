2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana To Face Sao Tome, Sudan And South Africa

Sao Tome e Principe are through to the group stages of the qualifiers for the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 and will face Bafana Bafana, Ghana and Sudan in Group C.

Sao Tome e Principe earned a historic victory over Mauritius – winning 3-1 in first round of the preliminary stage, and followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the second leg for a 5-2 aggregate.

Sao Tome is ranked 190thin the world and play their home matches at the Estadio Nacional 12 de Julho, which is a 6500 seater venue.

The 48 remaining teams have been divided into 12 groups of four teams each and the top two sides from each group will earn a ticket to the 2021 showpiece in Cameroon.

The Black Stars of Ghana will kickstart their campaign against South Africa in Kumasi on Friday, 15 November.

The 2021 AFCON qualifiers will then take a nine-month break.

In October 2020 Bafana Bafana will host Ghana and in the final match of the qualifiers in November, Molefi Ntseki’s charges will travel to Sudan.

Hosts Cameroon have an automatic spot in the tournament, but will take part to gain competitive match practice – this means Cape Verde, Mozambique and Rwanda will contest the available two spots in Group F.

Of the 54 members countries of CAF, only Eritrea and Somalia did not enter the competition.

CONFIRMED GROUPS FOR CAMEROON 2021 AFCON QUALIFIERS:

Group A: Mali, Guinea, Namibia, Chad.

Group B: Burkina Faso, Uganda, Malawi, South Sudan

Group C: Ghana, South Africa, Sudan, Sao Tome

Group D: DR Congo, Gabon, Angola, The Gambia

Group E: Morocco, Mauritania, Central African Republic, Burundi

Group F: Cameroon (Q), Cape Verde, Mozambique, Rwanda

Group G: Egypt, Kenya, Togo, Comoros

Group H: Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana

Group I: Senegal, Congo, Guinea-Bissau, eSwatini

Group J: Tunisia, Libya, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea

Group K: Ivory Coast, Niger, Madagascar, Ethiopia

Group L: Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone, Lesotho