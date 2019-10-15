ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: Wilfred Osei Palmer Heads To CAS Over Disqualification

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Elections: Wilfred Osei Palmer Heads To CAS Over Disqualification
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Bankroller of Division One side, Tema Youth FC, Wilfred Kwaku Osei has officially appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over his Ghana Football Association presidential elections disqualification.

His disqualification emerges after Osei Palmer failed to pay a 10% fee charged by the Ghana FA after an International Transfer Certificate was issued for the transfer of former player John Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

Secondly, a decision by the Ethics Committee, which demanded an apology from 'Palmer' with regard to comments made on a radio station over the term 'unclassified' payments

Palmer, popularly known in football circles was notified last week that his application to contest for the top job was unsuccessful.

Osei through his legal representative is asking for four reliefs:

1. A declaration that Respondent's Elections Committee's decision contained in its letter dated the 4th day of October 2019 is null, void and of no effect.

2. A declaration that upon a true and proper construction of the eligibility criteria set forth in the Respondent’s letter of 4th October 2019 for disqualifying Claimant from contesting the presidency of the Respondent’s Executive Council is not justifiable.

3. An order nullifying any election conducted by Respondent pending the final determination of the instant proceedings.

4. An order directed at Respondent to conduct fresh elections, giving each candidate a fair chance of contesting same based on Respondent's rules.

The Normalisation Committee is not perturbed by this has planned to carry out the planned election activities till the presidential election on 25 October.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Withdraw CST Directive - Ato Forson Tells Minister
6 hours ago

Ato Forson To Sue GRA If Refuse To Release Data On KelniGVG ...
6 hours ago

body-container-line