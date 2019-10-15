Black Stars 'B' To Move Straight To Camp For Burkina Faso Encounter

Ghana’s Black Stars B will move straight to camp to continue preparations for the second leg of the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.

The epic clash is slated for Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Quagadougo.

Maxwell Konadu’s side after failing to defend their WAFU trophy against Senegal, will now quickly shift their attention to the upcoming CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

The Black Stars lost the first leg at home in Kumasi and will be hoping to overturn the results in the reverse leg in order to qualify to the competition which will be staged in Cameroon next year.

“The match against Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou is very important to us so authorities have asked us to move straight to camp without break, we’ve learnt of some insecurities going on in Burkina Faso so we are working on security,” Konadu told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“We want to go with 20 players but authorities are requiring us to go with 18. We are preparing to for the match” h added.

The aggregate winner of the qualifiers will book tickets to the Championship of African Nations ( CHAN) tournaments to be held in Cameroon.