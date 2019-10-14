Dr. Bawumia Meets Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino In London

The vice president of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia caught up with Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino after watching an NFL game in London

Dr. Bawumia was a guest at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, where Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in an NFL game.

The Vice President is currently in the United Kingdom for the Financial Times (FT) 2019 Africa Summit.

However, he was hosted by English side Tottenham Hotspur, together with the UK’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Iain Walker.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Walker shared a photo of Dr. Bawumia shaking hands with Pochetinno.

He further thanked Spurs for successfully hosting Ghana’s Vice President, adding that he had a “good game, great company and excellent conversations.”

“As a diplomat, watching the @NFL at Tottenham Hotspur ensured I could remain neutral.

“Thanks to @SpursOfficial for hosting @MBawumia – good game, great company and excellent conversations. #Partnership,” the UK High Commissioner wrote.

It is worthy to note that Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo is also a die-hard Tottenham Hotspur fan.

In an interview two years ago, the President disclosed that White Hart Lane outfit has been a club on his heart since childhood.