2019 WAFU Cup: Senegal Beat Ghana On Penalties To Win Trophy

Host nation, Senegal have defeated Ghana 3-1 on spot-kicks to win the final of the 2019 ESPN WAFU Cup of Nations.

The two teams locked horns to see who would become the best footballing nation in West Africa but regulation time failed to produce any goals.

Senegal took the lead in the 108th minute through Youssouph Badji but Ghana fought back to tie the match through Joseph Esso.

The match needed to be settled by penalties and Ghana started badly as Augustine Okrah missed.

Senegal got theirs right through El Hadj Kane but Ghana’s failure to score continued because Fatawu Mohammed missed his kick.

Senegal added to their successes from 12 yards as Abdoulaye and Diop scored.

Ghana’s only good kick was from Appiah McCarthy because Justice Blay also fluffed his lines to give Senegal victory on the night.