Boxer Patrick Day In Coma After Brutal Knockout

Junior Middleweight Patrick Day remains in a coma Sunday morning after undergoing emergency brain surgery following his ugly knockout loss at the hands of Charles Conwell in Chicago Saturday night.

Day, 27, was knocked down twice before being floored with a right hook in the 10th round. The back of his head bounced off the canvas, and while his eyes remained open he was unconscious from the moment he hit the mat.

Photos from the match show Day being fitted with a neck brace and an oxygen mask before being taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

Here’s video of the knockout; it might be tough to watch.

ESPN reports that Day never regained consciousness and suffered a seizure in the ambulance. At Northwestern Memorial Hospital, he was intubated and underwent brain surgery.

The Daily News says Day was placed into a medically induced coma, because—as we know too well around here—doctors will put patients into a coma to allow swelling of the brain to go down.

Day, from Freeport, N.Y., was a 2012 Golden Gloves champion and a 2012 Olympic alternate. He’s 17-4-1 in his pro career.