2019 WAFU Cup: 'Winning The Ultimate Will Earn You Big Contracts' - Inkoom Tells Black Stars B

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has charged the Black Stars B to go all out against Senegal in the 2019 WAFU Cup final on Sunday.

The local-based Black Stars will engage the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final of the ongoing West Africa Cup of Nations on after beating Ivory Coast 3:1.

According to the Dunav Ruse right-back, the players must focus on winning the trophy to be able to win bigger contracts in future.

“I’ll urge them to focus on the game. They can get big contracts that will be more than the bonus they will be given,” Inkoom told Accra FM.

“We know that they need money to make ends meet but they should focus on winning the trophy and that will get them big contracts in future,” he added.