2019 WAFU Cup: Shafiu Mumuni Confident of Ghana Victory Against Senegal In Finals

Captain for the Black Stars B team of Ghana, Shafiu Mumuni has expressed confidence in his side’s abilities to defeat Senegal in the finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament on Sunday evening.

Ghana, the defending champions will face Senegal who is the host nation of this year’s tournament in a crucial encounter later today as both teams target the ultimate prize.

Strike Shafiu Mumuni who has been outstanding since the start of the tournament is optimistic of victory for his side to ensure they return home with gold.

In a pre-match interview, he shared, “I believe in myself and my colleagues and I assure Ghanaians that we will bring the trophy home on Sunday”.

The forward who plays his club football for Ashanti Gold already has 4 goals to his name and is in contention to finish the tournament as the top-scorer.

He will be key for the Black Stars B team this evening if they are to retain the trophy they won last two years when the WAFU Cup of Nations was hosted in Ghana.