VIDEO: High Morale In Ghana Camp Ahead Of WAFU Cup Final With Senegal Today

There is high morale in the camp of Ghana’s Black Stars B team as they gear up towards their clash with their counterpart from Senegal in the finals of the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament today.

Ghana, winners of the last two editions of the West African showpiece is yearning for a third successive triumph later today but will need to see off competition from Senegal who is hosting this year’s tournament.

On the road to the final, they have managed to beat the likes of Gambia, Burkina Faso, as well as neighbours Cote d’Ivoire.

While Senegal has been one of the best teams of the tournament, coach Maxwell Konadu and his boys believe that they have done enough to make them worthy winners of the enviable trophy.

Below is a short video from Senegal capturing the moral of the team ahead of the cracking final at the Stade Lat Dior in Thies this evening at 19:00GMT.