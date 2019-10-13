Registration Period For 2019/2020 Season Officially Opened

The registration window for the 2019/2020 football season will officially open on Monday 14 October 2019.

The opening of the transfer window is in accordance with Article 28 of the GFA General Regulations.

The window is expected to close at 23:59 GMT on Friday 13 December 2019.

All Clubs (Premier, Division One and other tiers) are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline.