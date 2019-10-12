GFA Elections: Dr Kofi Amoah To Face FIFA & CAF Over Leaked Tape

The Public Relations Officer of disqualified candidate, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer, Ebo Appiah, have revealed that a petition has been sent to FIFA and CAF over a leaked tape of Ghana FA Normalisation Committee president Dr Kofi Amoah on his decision to deliberately disqualify their candidate from the elections.

In the said audio circulating in the media, Dr Amoah is been heard saying he will deal with the Tema Youth FC owner for his refusal to pay a 10 per cent transfer fee of his player Joseph Painstil from Ferencvarosi to Belgium club Genk to the Ghana FA.

“We have petitioned FIFA and CAF with Dr Kofi Amoah’s audio. We are always one step ahead of them”, Ebo Appiah told Happy FM after their Appeal was rejected by the Elections Committee.

“We have different strategies every single day. Whatever we will do everything to make sure Palmer is not cheated”.

Ebo threatened the Normalisation Committee over their deliberate action to disqualify their candidate Wilfred Osei Kwaku from the presidential race.

“Lawyer Naa Odofoley should expect hers. Naa Odofoley and Dr Kofi Amoah want war and they will have it squarely. Sammy Kuffour is not part because he’s quietly minding his business”

“It now shows time since they want us to dance to the same song. We knew what they wanted to do so we were waiting for them. There are more tapes that we will release.

Last week, the GFA Normalisation Committee disqualified Palmer from the presidential race for breaching Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA regulations which relates to player transfers which he appealed against on Monday, October 7, 2019.

The Normalisation committee released a statement stating they have rejected the appeal over his qualification from the upcoming GFA elections on grounds that it was filed at a time later than the window permitted.