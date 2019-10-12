Johnson Smith Unveiled As Asante Kotoko Assistant Coach

Asante Kotoko have unveiled Johnson Smith as the new assistant coach of the club after signing a two year deal with the club last week.

This would be the third spell at the Porcupine Warriors for the former Karela United trainer who has had stints with the club in 2008 and 2010.

But unlike his two previous stints, Smith, this time comes in amidst bigger expectation after carving a niche for himself as one of the top coaches on the local scene following an impressive work done with Karela United.

The former Karela United gaffer will take the place the place of long-serving Akakpo Patron who parted ways with Kotoko by mutual consent last week.

Coach Johnson Smith's first major task will be to help Kjetil Zachariassen with his tactical prowess in order to help the club progress to the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

He is expected to be introduced to the players on Saturday after the friendly game against Bekwai Youth Academy.