2019 WAFU Cup: Gambian Referee To Officiate Ghana, Senegal Final Match

Gambian official Omar Sallah has been appointed as the centre referee for the 2019 WAFU Cup finals between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies on Sunday.

Assistant line one on the day will be Abou Ngoh from the Ivory Coast while line two will be manned by Omar Habib Samou from Burkina Faso.

The Black Stars B will be hoping to make it a treble of Wafu titles after wining two already with the last one coming two years ago when they defeated Nigeria by 4 goals to 1 to lift the title.

The 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations is the sixth edition of the WAFU Nations Cup, an association football tournament that is affiliated with the West African Football Union (WAFU).

The West African Football Union (WAFU) is an association of nine (Zone A) and seven (Zone B) football playing nations in West Africa

All sixteen members of WAFU competed in the competition in a knockout-style format with the losers of the first round playing in a plate-competition.

The match will kick off on Sunday 13th October 2019 at 6pm Ghana time.