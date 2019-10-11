CAF U-23 AFCON: Ibrahim Tanko Names Black Meteors Squad For Tournament
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS
Head Coach of Ghana's Under 23 team Ibrahim Tanko has named an 18-man squad to begin camping ahead of the Africa U23 Championship in Egypt.
The squad is made up of three goalkeepers, 5 Defenders, 6 Midfielders and 4 attackers.
The players, all of whom are locally based are expected to converge at the M-Plaza hotel on Friday, October 11, 2019, to begin preparations.
Asante Kotoko goalkeeping duo of Kwame Baah and Danlad Ibrahim are included in the team as well Hearts of shot-stopper Richmond Ayi.
Inform Heart of Lions rare guard Frank Akoto, Vision FC's Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and Mohammed Shiraz of New Edubiase are among the five division one players named in the squad.
Below is the full list of 18 players to start camping:
Goalkeepers
Kwame Baah- Asante Kotoko
Richmond Ayi- Hearts off oak
Danlad Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko
Defenders:
Caleb Amankwaa - Aduana stars
Frank Akoto - Hearts of Lions
Williams Dankyi - Hearts off oak
Zakaria Fuseini - Berekum Chelsea
Emmanuel Cudjoe - Attram de Visser
Midfielders:
Braimah Foster - Berekum Chelsea,
Michael Agbekpornu - Dreams FC
Abdul Aziz Nurudeen - Vission FC
Nasiru Hamzah - Inter Allies
Mohamed Shiraz - New Edubiase
Eric Abdul Razak - Okyeman planners
Attackers:
Osei Owusu Evans - Tema Youth
Kwame Poku - Nkoransa Warriors
Eric Dupey - Star Madrid
Adiwoh Peter Ernest - Emmanuel FC.