2019 WAFU Cup: MoYS Sends Goodwill Message To Black Stars B Ahead Final Encounter With Senegal

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has on behalf of Government and the people of Ghana sent a goodwill message to the Black Stars ‘B’ team, ahead of their 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations final clash against hosts Senegal Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Ghana defeated Ivory Coast 3-1 earlier this week in the semifinal game and will thus battle hosts country Senegal for the ultimate prize.

In a statement signed by Hon. Minister, the sector minister urged the Black Stars to beat Senegal to retain the title they won two years ago in Ghana when the country hosted the tournament.

"The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) on behalf of Government and people of Ghana conveys a message of goodwill to the home-based Black Stars in their final match of this year’s West African Football Union (Wafu) Cup of Nations against the host nation, Lions of the Senegal on Sunday 13th October, 2019.

"As winners of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations, I am optimistic that you will remain focused avoid complacency in order to retain the trophy for the people of Ghana.

"I have urged all Ghanaian to rally behind the team as you strive to win the trophy."

