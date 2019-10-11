Black Meteors Players Cry Foul Over Unpaid Airfares By MoYS
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Meteors player have expressed their displeasure over unpaid airfares by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, according to Sportsworldghana.com.
About twelve (12) players are yet to receive a refund of their airfares, several weeks after honouring a national team duty, specifically in the 2019 Caf U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.
One of such worried players (identity withheld) in an interview with Sportsworldghana.com, recounted how he spent a whopping amount between the range of GHS 8000 GHS 9000 to fund his own airfare with the hope of being refunded upon arrival.
However, these hopes have been dealt a huge blow as the Sports Ministry remain silent on this worrying development.
The Black Meteors secured a qualification to the U-23 African Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt; shrugging off competition from their Algerian counterparts in a two-legged qualifier.
Ghana’s credible sports portal will keep it’s readers informed upon any positive development to this editorial piece.
