Atletico Madrid Set To Offer Thomas Partey An Improved Contract

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of extending and improve the contract of their midfielder Thomas Partey, say reports.

The Ghanaian midfield kingpin has been in fine form for Los Rojiblancos this campaign and has been involved in nine matches for the team to date, netting two goals - including a last-minute winner against Eibar.

Partey's current deal contains a €50m release clause at Atleti but the club are keen to double this value to €100m.

According to reports, negotiations are at a very advanced stage and should be concluded soon, with an official announcement expected ahead of Christmas.

The versatile midfielder last penned a five-year deal at Atletico in January 2018 but his form and importance to Diego Simeone’s side have significantly risen since hence the talks of upgrading his salary and subsequently his release clause.

Partey has benefitted from Rodri’s €70m move to Manchester City this summer with an extended run in the team and is one of La Liga’s best performing players.