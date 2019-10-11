It Would Have Big Blow Should Have Man City Signed Thomas Partey, Says ATM Coach Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone has hailed Thomas Partey describing him as a fantastic player.

The Ghanaian international has been in a fine form in the ongoing La Liga season despite a torrid campaign last season.

The 26-year-old was strongly linked to Premier League side, Manchester City among other top European clubs.

According to the Argentine tactician, it would have been a big blow to the club should have Manchester City signed Partey.

"If Thomas Partey had gone to Manchester City, it would have been a bees' knees," he said.

"People have only just begun to discover him, he is a fantastic player," he added.