It Would Have Big Blow Should Have Man City Signed Thomas Partey, Says ATM Coach Diego Simeone By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah 1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone has hailed Thomas Partey describing him as a fantastic player.The Ghanaian international has been in a fine form in the ongoing La Liga season despite a torrid campaign last season.The 26-year-old was strongly linked to Premier League side, Manchester City among other top European clubs.According to the Argentine tactician, it would have been a big blow to the club should have Manchester City signed Partey."If Thomas Partey had gone to Manchester City, it would have been a bees' knees," he said."People have only just begun to discover him, he is a fantastic player," he added. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
