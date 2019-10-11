Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Association Prepares For Africa And Olympic Games

The Ghana Rowing & Canoeing Association has presented two athletes in the African training camp & the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Tunisia.

The Athletes Adenyo Segbedre, Kumaka Liticia and Coach Donald Kwame Decland all arrived in Tunisia on 04/10/2019 ahead of the training camp & Olympic qualifiers.

Ghana Rowing and Canoeing Association is the umbrella body that governs and promotes rowing and canoeing in Ghana. The association is headquartered in Accra.

The association promotes the sport of canoeing by organizing courses and competitions for interest participants. Through such competitions, the association is able to select winners to participate in international tournaments.

The association has Lawyer Stephen Asante-Bekwai as President, supported by Mr Alhassan Sumani, elected as the General Secretary of the Federation.

Ghana Rowing Federation was founded in 1990 and affiliated to the International Rowing Federation.