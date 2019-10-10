Shafiu Mumuni – Ghana’s New Star On The Block

Shafiu Mumuni of Obuasi AshGold is Ghana’s latest sensation after he scored three goals against the Elephants of Ivory Coast at the semi-final of the ESPN WAFU Cup Tournament in Senegal.

His hattrick took Ghana, the defending champions to the WAFU final, and he was voted the player of the match.

It is the AshGold player's third hattrick this year, against Aduana Stars, Akonangui and now Ivory Coast.

Captain Shafiu Mumuni has since been given many accolades like Obuasi Ronaldo, Obuasi Messi, Obuasi Pele and Obuasi Maradona.

It is now certain that the Black Stars team B, who are handled by coach Maxwell Konadu may defend the cup they won at Cape Coast.