CAL Bank To Announce Sponsorship Renewal For Ghana Beach Soccer Association

CAL Bank will on Thursday, October 10, 2019, unveil their new sponsorship package for the Ghana Beach Soccer Association (GBSA).

CAL Bank has for the past 9 years been sponsoring the Ghana Beach Soccer Association including the national team, the Black Sharks.

The media launch comes off at the head office of CAL Bank on Thursday.

According to Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, president of the GBSA, the bank has been very helpful to them and everyone knows CAL Bank is synonymous with beach soccer.

He called on other companies to support beach soccer as it is a very interesting and exciting sporting event.

He said now that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has accepted beach soccer as part of Congress, he prays thing would be better and more competitions would be played across the coasts of Ghana.