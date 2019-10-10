GFA Elections: Hearts of Oak's Frederick Moore To Back Out Contesting Executive Council Position

Accra Hearts of Oak board has directed managing director of the club, Mr Frederick Moore to write to the Ghana Football Association, rescinding his decision to contest the Ghana FA execution Council elections, reports Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

This decision, according to the highest decision-making body has to do with the endorsing of Amanda Clinton among other issues.

Surprisingly, some influential supporters of the club had reported to the board that the former CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants was an ardent and dyed in the wool supporter of Asante Kotoko in his schooling days which came up in a board meeting last Tuesday.

Hearts of Oak according to the source, had inquired from the GFA if they could replace the MD and the plan was to replace him with Mr Frank Nelson Nwokolo but that was not possible, hence the directive to withdraw his candidature.

Oyerepa Sports contacted MD Mr Frederick Moore who didn’t want to comment and described it as interesting.

Another board member when contacted also refused to comment about the matter and only said, “Its a very difficult situation, I can’t also comment as the MD said he can’t."

In a related development, the same board meeting that took this decision has also mandated Hon Vincent Sowah Odotei and NCC Chairman Elvis Heman Hesse to represent the club at the next Elective Congress.