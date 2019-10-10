GFA Elections: Full List Of Vetted Candidates Released

The Elections Committee of the GFA NC wishes to inform the football community and the general public that the vetting process initiated to vet interested aspirants for the various advertised vacant positions came to an end on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 4 p.m.

These are the fully vetted and successful candidates for the upcoming GFA Elections.

The Presidential Position are as follows:

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie • Frederick Pappoe

Executive Council candidates are as follows:

Executive Council Members- Premier :

Anthony Aubynn

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Mr Albert Commey Aryettey

Mr Frederick Moore

Frederick Acheampong

George Amoakoh

Kingsley Osei Bonsu

Executive Council Members – Division One:

Abdul Karimu Ahmed

Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu

Kweku Abaka Eyiah

Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey

Justice Boison

Samuel Anim Addo

Gideon Fosu

Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women:

Rosalind Amoh

Edna Quagraine

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Habiba Atta Forson

RFA Chairmen candidates are as follows: •

Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo • Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo

• Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region •

Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region • Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region

• Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region • Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region • Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region • Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region

• Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region

• Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region • Hamidu Seidu Bomison – Upper West Region • Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region

• Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region • Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region

• Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region • Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region

• Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region • Francis Osei Nsiah – Ashanti Region

• Simon Ehomah – Western Region • James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region

• Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region • Jacob Wemegah – Western Region

We wish to encourage all the participants to abide themselves strictly to the GFA Statutes 2019.

We wish each and every one of them the best of luck.