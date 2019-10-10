GFA Elections: Full List Of Vetted Candidates Released
By Ghanafa
The Elections Committee of the GFA NC wishes to inform the football community and the general public that the vetting process initiated to vet interested aspirants for the various advertised vacant positions came to an end on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 4 p.m.
These are the fully vetted and successful candidates for the upcoming GFA Elections.
The Presidential Position are as follows:
Amanda Clinton
George Ankoma Mensah
Nana Yaw Amponsah
Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku
George Afriyie • Frederick Pappoe
Executive Council candidates are as follows:
Executive Council Members- Premier :
Anthony Aubynn
Nana Sarfo Oduro
Mr Albert Commey Aryettey
Mr Frederick Moore
Frederick Acheampong
George Amoakoh
Kingsley Osei Bonsu
Executive Council Members – Division One:
Abdul Karimu Ahmed
Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu
Kweku Abaka Eyiah
Eric Oppong Yeboah
Ransford Abbey
Justice Boison
Samuel Anim Addo
Gideon Fosu
Mark Addo
Executive Council members – Women:
Rosalind Amoh
Edna Quagraine
Evelyn Nsiah Asare
Habiba Atta Forson
RFA Chairmen candidates are as follows: •
Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo • Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo
• Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region • Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region • Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region
• Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region • Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region • Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region • Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region
• Robert Duncan Otieku – Central Region • Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region • Hamidu Seidu Bomison – Upper West Region • Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region
• Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region • Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region
• Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region • Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region
• Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region • Francis Osei Nsiah – Ashanti Region
• Simon Ehomah – Western Region • James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region
• Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region • Jacob Wemegah – Western Region
We wish to encourage all the participants to abide themselves strictly to the GFA Statutes 2019.
We wish each and every one of them the best of luck.
