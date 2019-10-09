GFA Elections: Osei Palmer's Appeal Thrown Out By Normalization Committee Election Committee

The Election Committee of the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association have thrown out the appeal of Tema Youth CEO, Wilfred Osei.

According to the Ghana FA’s Election Committee, the appeal against his disqualification from the race was unsuccessful.

Osei and his team had stated on Wednesday that they had filed all the needed paperwork and they had done so within the stipulated time frame.

A letter signed by Naa Odofoley Nortey, a member of the Normalization Committee indicates that Osei Palmer had not fulfilled all requirements needed to make a successful appeal and thus, his disqualification was in full force.

According to sources close to Palmer, he is likely that he will seek the audience of FIFA and CAS to see if he can officially make it back into the race for the GFA Presidency.

A decision can be expected in coming days especially as the GFA Elections are set to happen on October 25.

Below is the statement