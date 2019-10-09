Kotoko Parts Ways With Deputy Coach Akakpo Patron

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has parted ways with assistant coach Raphael Akakpo Patron, Modernghana Sports can report.

The club which is bent on enjoying success in the shortest possible time is making another change to their technical team in their quest for continental glory.

It can be recalled that they appointed a new manager to replace CK Akonnor prior to the start of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League. After bowing out of that competition, they have decided to reinforce with a different assistant coach and has thus severed ties with Akakpo Patron.

The outgoing trainer played for the Porcupine Warriors from 1991 to 1995 before joining as an assistant coach in 2017 after completing his coaching course.

Though his current contract was expected to expire in December this year, he is leaving early and will be replaced by Karela United head coach Johnson Smith who has reportedly agreed to terms with the Reds.