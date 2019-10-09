Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has been ruled out for the remainder of the year after suffering an injury.
Dogboe who suffered back-to-back losses to Emanuel Navarrete (the last of which was on May 11, 2019) was eyeing a November 30 return against former WBA (Super) and IBF super-bantamweight champion Carl Frampton.
However, injury has put paid to that fight. Dogboe, 24, (20-2, 14 KO) took to Instagram to confirm that the bout against his former sparring partner Frampton (26-2, 15 KO) was off.
“Royal Storm” as Dogboe is known, was on his way to be a candidate of the 2018 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Cesar Juarez, Jessie Magdaleno, and Hidenori Otake, only to be defeated in a one-sided loss to Emanuel Navarrete last December.
He has since changed trainers twice and hinted at moving up in weight class to featherweight (126 pounds) or super featherweight (130 pounds).
Isaac Dogboe Set For 2020 Ring Return Following Injury
Former WBO super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe has been ruled out for the remainder of the year after suffering an injury.
Dogboe who suffered back-to-back losses to Emanuel Navarrete (the last of which was on May 11, 2019) was eyeing a November 30 return against former WBA (Super) and IBF super-bantamweight champion Carl Frampton.
However, injury has put paid to that fight.
Dogboe, 24, (20-2, 14 KO) took to Instagram to confirm that the bout against his former sparring partner Frampton (26-2, 15 KO) was off.
“Royal Storm” as Dogboe is known, was on his way to be a candidate of the 2018 Fighter of the Year after knocking out Cesar Juarez, Jessie Magdaleno, and Hidenori Otake, only to be defeated in a one-sided loss to Emanuel Navarrete last December.
He has since changed trainers twice and hinted at moving up in weight class to featherweight (126 pounds) or super featherweight (130 pounds).