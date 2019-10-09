ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.10.2019 Football News

GFA Elections: Normalization Committee Rejects Osei Palmer's Disqualification Appeal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
GFA Elections: Normalization Committee Rejects Osei Palmer's Disqualification Appeal
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association has rejected the appeal filed by Ghana FA presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer over his disqualification from the upcoming GFA Elections.

The Tema Youth FC boss filed his appeal on Monday, October 7 after the NC announced on October 4 that he had been disqualified from the elections.

The former Black Stars management committee member was disqualified on the grounds breaching regulations on ethics and mandatory payments to the GFA in relation to player transfers.

According to the Normalization Committee on Tuesday, Osei’s appeal was filed after the 4pm deadline and thus, was not received by the Committee but these claims have been rejected by Osei’s camp saying that all documentation had been submitted as required and they were done so at the right time.

However, Osei Palmer tweeted on Monday saying that the appeal had been sent to the GFA Office.

Despite the NC claiming that Osei Palmer failed to submit his appeal on time, the astute football administrator has released a statement on his appeal sent to the NC among other particulars.

Below is the statement released and copies of the statement sent to the NC.

109201924243-0e72xlkwwr-egyj60hxuaer3m6

109201924246-0g830t6gfa-egyv-lgwkaebw2q

109201924256-rvmypdb553-egyj7n xoaajdbv

109201924303-txobredq5l-egyj8vrw4aa20p5

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

You deserve second term in office – Sampa Chief to Akufo-Add...
3 hours ago

Gov’t engaging GLC on legal education reforms – Oppong Nkrum...
3 hours ago

body-container-line