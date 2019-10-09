GFA Elections: George Afriyie To Wear Dagbon Overlord Yaa-Naa's Smock On Election Day [PHOTO]

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama, has blessed Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate, Mr George Afriyie ahead of the elections.

Mr Afriyie, who is seeking to become the new Ghana FA boss was hugely accepted and blessed when he paid a courtesy call on the Dagbon overlord together with his campaign team at the Gbewaa Palace on Tuesday.

The former Ghana FA vice president was also handed a beautiful smock by the great Dagbon overlord to wear on the election day.

The Ghana Football Association goes into polls on 25th October to elect a new President to spearhead football in the country for the next four years.

The Okyeman Planners bankroller will be contesting for Ghana FA's high seat with Kurt Okraku, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Lawyer George Ankamah and Fred Pappoe.