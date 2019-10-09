ModernGhanalogo

09.10.2019 Football News

2019 WAFU Cup: Shafiu Mumuni Named MoTM Award After Ghana's Huge Win Over Ivory Coast

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana striker Shafiu Mumuni was crowned man of the match after his fantastic hat-trick gave his side an emphatic 3-1 win against Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars ‘B’ captain, became the first striker to bag a hat-trick in the tournament with all coming from a header.

The Ashantigold talisman scored to give his side a first-half 1-0 lead before adding two more goals in the second half to power the defending champions to back-to-back finals.

After the game, Mumuni’s impressive performance didn’t go unnoticed as organizers of the tournament awarded his with the enviable prize.

