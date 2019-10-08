Ghanaian Youngster Gideon Mensah Hails ‘Fantastic’ Waregem Win Over Cercle Brugge

Zulte Waregem defender Gideon Mensah has lauded his teammates after their impressive 6-0 win against Cercle Brugge over the weekend.

The Ghana U23 left-back lasted the full duration in his second appearance for the club in the Belgium Jupiler League.

Mensah, 21, has been in fantastic form since joining the club in the summer on a season-loan long deal from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.